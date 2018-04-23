Three charged after assault on girl (16) posted on social media

Three teenagers have been charged in relation to a violent assault on a 16-year-old girl in Bangor, Co Down last week.

It is understood a video of the alleged assault was posted on social media over the weekend which “led to numerous comments, views and shares”, according to the PSNI.

“This video has been removed due to the violent and disturbing nature of injuries inflicted on a child”, the PSNI said.

The incident took place on Bangor seafront at around 7.30pm on Friday. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm.

He will be appearing at Down Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

A 16-year-old girl who was initially arrested and released on bail was rearrested and has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old woman who was arrested on Sunday evening has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both were refused bail and will appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said “as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS”.

In a statement on Sunday, Chief Inspector Gerry McGrath said the 16-year-old victim sustained “a number of facial injuries”.

“She has been treated in hospital but her injuries are so severe that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays on her face until next week,” he said.