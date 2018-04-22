Man in 20s stabbed in Temple Bar on Sunday morning

A man in his late 20s is in hospital after he was stabbed in Temple Bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene at Temple Bar square after they were alerted to a “serious assault” in the area at about 1.20am.

The man was taken to hospital where his injuries are described as “not life-threatening”.

A man in his late 40s has been arrested in connection with the attack and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Pearse Street Garda Station.