Man to appear in court over stabbing in Temple Bar

A man arrested over a stabbing in Temple Bar during the early hours of Sunday morning has been charged by gardaí.

The man, who is in his late 40s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday in relation to the incident.

A younger man in his late 20s was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but his injuries were not life threatening.

Gardaí attended the scene at Temple Bar square after they were alerted to a “serious assault” in the area at about 1.20am on Sunday.

Gardaí arrested the man in his late 40s on Sunday, and detained him in Pearse Street Garda station, before charging him in connection with the attack.