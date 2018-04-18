Man arrested over murder of Romanian in suburban park in Dublin

Gardai investigating the murder of Romanian father of one Ioan Artene Bob last week in a Dublin park have arrested a suspect.

The man being questioned is in his late thirties and was being quizzed at Tallaght Garda station on Wednesday. He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai question him for up to 24 hours without charge.

Mr Bob (49), who had never come to the attention of the Garda, was found seriously injured but still alive in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, last Friday shortly before 8am.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital but died that evening. A post mortem revealed he had been beaten to death. He had suffered multiple internal injuries from the beating.

Mr Bob had been in Ireland for three years. He worked in construction and had a partner and a son aged eight in Romania.

He had come to Ireland to find work and was employed in the construction trade. He had been working in the Carrickmines area of south Dublin of late.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on Moore Street in the north inner city at about 8.30pm.

Mr Bob has a sister in Dublin and had previously been living with her in the city but had moved out of her home recently.