Three men arrested over Drogheda feud

Three men believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda were arrested by gardaí on Friday.

The men were arrested as part of a Garda enquiry into a car that was stolen and later burnt out. The men have been arrested for criminal damage, and are being questioned by officers.

One of the men is being detained in Drogheda Garda station, with the other two held in Dundalk Garda station, according to a Garda spokesman.

The arrests are part of a wider Garda crackdown on criminal feuding in the Co Louth town, under Operation Stratus.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a burnt out car earlier on Friday, later arresting the three men in connection with the crime.

Drogheda has seen a dramatic spate of violent incidents in recent weeks, linked to an escalating feud between two criminal factions.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently announced an additional 25 gardaí would be stationed in the area, to help combat the feud.