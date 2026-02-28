How Ireland managed to poach one of the hottest prospects in South African rugby

Ireland's Josh Neill celebrates after scoring his side's second try against England in the 2026 Under-20s Six Nations. Photograph: INPHO

It’s an affliction that is impossible to avoid. One of the more contagious viruses that runs through sports fans the world over. Irish rugby punters are no different and the latest bout has fast taken hold.

Shiny new toy syndrome has certainly kicked in thanks to the performances of one Irish Under-20 forward: South African-born backrow Josh Neill.

The Cape Town native, whose grandparents on his father’s side hail from Belfast, only turns 19 this weekend. Playing a year young, he has been one of Ireland’s standouts across the first three rounds of the Under-20 Six Nations.

Neill has played four games for the 20s since recently finishing school back in South Africa. He has five tries and two man-of-the-match awards to his name.

The highlight reel is certainly growing. A pair of maul tries in a pre-Six Nations fixture against Italy; a charge-down and offload that created a score vs France; tries in each of the three Six Nations games so far.

There is power in contact on both sides of the ball. He is effective as a forward hugging the touchline in attack. A good lineout operator to boot. A coach back in South Africa praised his jackal ability and elusive running for such a big man. Call it hyperbole or bias, but some close to Neill have compared his skill set to that of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

As Neill’s Ireland coach Andrew Browne points out, if a young man plays like this, people are going to take notice. “He’s getting a lot of media attention and rightfully so because of the performances he’s put in,” he said to Off the Ball. “But we know he’s young and has a huge amount of work to do.”

Performance is one thing. Novelty is undoubtedly at play here as well. Neill’s pathway is unique, joining the Leinster academy via the South African underage system. If you believe them, there are reports that South Africa have not given up hope of convincing Neill to play for the Springboks one day.

He lined out for Western Province Under-18s at Craven Week, the country’s flagship age grade tournament. South Africa’s Under-18’s also came calling in back-to-back years. He captained his province at Under-16 level.

Neill has made clear where his allegiances lie. “I’ve made my commitment towards Ireland and Leinster, that’s where I want to be and the pathway I want to be in,” he said to Virgin Media.

When named player of the match after the recent victory over England, the first line in his post-match interview referenced devotion to religion. How many Irish 19-year-olds are thanking God as a first port of call in that situation? Neill’s grandparents moved to Africa as missionaries. Faith plays a significant role in the family’s life.

All of which begs the question, how did Ireland get their hands on him?

It appears to have taken a few attempts. An initial approach was made to Neill at the age of 16. He stayed to finish his education at Rondebosch Boys High School (where he was coached by former Ulster centre Clinton van Rensburg) before moving over to the Leinster academy aged 18 at the expense of offers to stay in the Western Province/Stormers system.

Irish rugby is clearly on the lookout for qualified players like Josh Neill. Photograph: INPHO/Nick Elliott

Neill’s older brother, Jordan, made a similar decision a few years earlier. He did so for cricket, rather than rugby, representing Ireland at an Under-19 World Cup. Initially a top order bat and an off-spinner, he has since debuted for Ireland at senior level as a fast-bowling all-rounder. Based in Belfast, Jordan works in a boarding house in Campbell College as he pushes for a Cricket Ireland central contract.

There are a number of other Neills in Ireland, one of whom, a cousin, is married to Irish international hockey player and former cricketer Elena Tice. They live close to Josh’s Leinster academy lodgings in Dublin.

[ Taking a closer look at Ireland’s U20s; are new stars of the future emerging?Opens in new window ]

Irish rugby is clearly on the lookout for qualified players like Neill. Ulster added Australia-born lock Paddy Woods and South African native Rynard Gordon to their academy. Munster signed former New Zealand Under-20 scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan. Rourke O’Sullivan, another South African who also featured at Craven Week, toured the provinces with the IQ rugby programme last year and is set to study in Galway and play out west.

These players tend to get in touch via a contact, quite often a family member or agent, to alert the IRFU of their eligibility. Some go straight into provincial set-ups, such as Neill. Josh and Jordan’s father, who has the Irish parents, played a significant role in getting both Neill brothers to Ireland. Others play in the IQ system based in the UK, à la O’Sullivan, hoping exposure there leads to provincial interest.

Those involved say there has been no conscious effort from the IRFU to step up recruitment from the southern hemisphere. There is a hope, though, that once the international success of someone like Neill gets noticed, more players come out of the woodwork. Ireland needs a diverse talent pool.

Neill clearly has potential, lots of it. But success at 20s-level doesn’t always lead to linear progression. Of the Irish team that reached the final of the Junior World Championship in 2023, only three players have been capped at senior level – Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy and Sam Prendergast. The latter could speak to the challenges of being identified as a potential star at such a young age.

The early evidence of Josh Neill’s work is overwhelmingly positive. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There is a pathway for Neill. One senior backrow – Will Connors – has already announced his Leinster departure. A top quality six (Neill’s preferred position, even if he has also played seven during this Six Nations) would not go amiss. There will be barriers to Neill becoming that option for province and country – age and time being the biggest. Another year of development with the 20s will go a long way.

Speak to those who have worked with Neill and the consensus view is that he has the humility and work-ethic required to keep progressing. Everyone will watch and wait to see if the potential leads to senior success.

Four games in at youth level, with a senior provincial debut yet to come, the early evidence of Neill’s work is overwhelmingly positive.