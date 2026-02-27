Twelve Garda cars and a helicopter involved in high-speed pursuit of driver, court told

Twelve Garda cars an air support helicopter were involved in a high-speed pursuit that lasted more than an hour across north Dublin and into Co Meath, a court has heard.

At around 12.30am on May 29th, 2023, Dublin man Dziugas Odinas (25) was driving a Volkswagen Passat with two passengers in the car.

A Garda inspector driving in a marked patrol car saw Odinas driving on the Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, driving on the wrong side of the road and at high speed in a direction towards gardaí.

Garda Emma Young told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this inspector had to drive his car on to the grass verge of the road to avoid being struck by the oncoming car.

The inspector then activated the blue lights and sirens of the patrol car, but Odinas drove off at speed.

During the high-speed pursuit that ensued, Odinas was observed driving the wrong way on the M50 against the flow of traffic, driving the wrong way down slip roads and driving across red bollards.

At one point, he drove in the wrong direction around Dublin Airport roundabout between heavy traffic. On a number of occasions, his driving forced other drivers to take evasive action to avoid colliding with his car.

During the pursuit, Odinas did a U-turn. At a number of times, he switched the car lights off to try to evade detection, the court heard.

The pursuit ended outside Gormanstown, Co Meath, when gardaí threw a stinger, or spiked device, across the road. All four tyres on the car driven by Odinas were punctured and a number of patrol cars were used to box the car in.

Odinas stopped the car and got out, Gda Young said.

She accepted a submission from John Byrne, defending, that from this point his client accepted his arrest and was well mannered towards gardaí.

He was not insured and the car was not taxed. A small amount of cannabis for personal use was found on him and a large knife was found in the car.

Emmet Nolan, prosecuting, told the court that 12 Garda vehicles were involved in the pursuit and about 30 minutes into it the force’s national air support unit became involved.

Odinas was released on bail and three months later plain clothes gardaí on patrol on the Ballymun road, north Dublin, stopped him and found he had 34 bags of MDMA and four bags of ecstasy tablets.

Gda Pierce O’Dwyer told the court that the tablets had Donald Trump’s face stamped on them and that the total estimated street value of the drugs found on Odinas was about €60,900.

When stopped by gardaí, Odinas said “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” and told them he was being paid €300 for transporting the drugs.

Gda O’Dwyer said there was no Garda intelligence to suggest he was doing anything other than moving the drugs.

He accepted Odinas was not on the “Garda radar” and not considered to be part of a “hierarchy”.

Odinas, of Sheepmoor Lawns, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply of MDMA, ecstasy tablets and alprazolam tablets on Ballymun Road on August 3rd, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and endangerment at locations in north Dublin on May 29th, 2023.

His previous convictions include road traffic offences and convictions for fuel drive-off type thefts.

Byrne told the court his client was 22 at the time of these offences and was a more mature man now.

Judge Sarah Berkeley adjourned the case to May 11th next for finalisation. She remanded Odinas into custody for appearance on that date.