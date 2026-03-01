Crime & Law

Gardaí seize drugs in Dublin and arrest two

More than €700,000-worth of cannabis and cocaine was found, along with cash sums in euro and sterling

Two men were arrested as part of the Garda operation in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Gallagher
Sun Mar 01 2026

Gardaí have seized more than €700,000-worth of drugs and arrested two people following an operation in Dublin.

The arrests were the result of “ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs” in the capital, the Garda said in a statement.

Shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday, officers from the Drugs Unit in Coolock stopped a car in the Dublin 1 area and found cannabis worth €100,000. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested.

Follow-up searches were conducted at two homes nearby. Cannabis worth €551,00 and cocaine valued at €70,000 was found. Two sums of cash, £33,000 in UK sterling and €4,000, were also seized and another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested.

The men are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Dublin Garda station.

The drugs will be sent for technical examination by Forensic Science Ireland.

