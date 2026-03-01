Iran vows revenge after death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Main Points

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead following missile strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.

The attack on Iran by the US and Israel had prompted retaliation from Tehran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

Donald Trump has warned Iran against launching further retaliatory attacks, warning that if Iran does so, it will be hit with a force that has “never been seen before”.

Khamenei’s death raises the question of who will rule Iran next, as he had not publicly designated a successor. The Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, is required to appoint a new leader. In the interim, a council comprising the president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council assumes the leader’s duties.

Mourners in Tehran take to the streets following the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel has launched another wave of strikes on Iran this morning, as Iranians wake up to the news that the Ayatollah is dead.

Shortly after 6 am local time (2am Irish time) air raid sirens repeatedly sounded across Israel, warning residents of an incoming attack. In Tel Aviv, a series of explosions were heard as Israel’s sophisticated air defense system sought to ‌intercept ‌the ​latest Iranian offensive. There was no immediate report of any damage or injuries.

Witnesses in the Gulf cities of Dubai and Doha heard several loud blasts.

Iranian ⁠TV has just reported that ​the country’s ⁠armed ​forces chief ​of ‌staff, Abdolrahim ​Mousavi, ⁠was also killed ⁠in the US and Israeli air ​strikes on Saturday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the wave of strikes launched by the US and Israel on Saturday morning, the country’s state media confirmed overnight.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would soon retaliate for the death of the 86-year-old who has been in charge in Iran since 1989, with their biggest offensive against US bases in the region and Israel.

And in response, the US President Donald Trump said Iran would be hit “with ‌a force that has never ​been seen before,” if the threat is acted upon.

“Iran ​just stated that they are ⁠going ​to hit ​very hard today, harder ‌than they have ​ever been hit before,” ⁠Trump ⁠said in ​a post on Truth Social, adding that: “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF ‌THEY DO, WE ⁠WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE ‌THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

There have been reports of some Iranians taking to the streets in Tehran, the nearby city of Karaj and the central city of Isfahan to celebrate after the reports of Khamenei’s death emerged.

Videos posted on social media, also showed celebrations elsewhere.

Israel and the United States timed the attacks to coincide with a meeting of Khamenei and his top aides, said US sources.

He was working in his office at the time of Saturday’s attack, state media said and his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards mourned the loss of “a ‌great leader.”

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠called on Iranians to rise up and overthrow their government after the attacks, which took out at least seven senior military commanders, Israel’s military said.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Khamenei’s body was found.

Experts said that while the deaths of Khamenei and other Iranian leaders will have dealt the country a major blow, it would not necessarily spell the end of Iran’s ​entrenched clerical rule or the Revolutionary Guards’ sway over the population.