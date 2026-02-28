Woman (63) charged with murder of man following assault at Dublin house party

Garda technical officers at the scene of a fatal assault at Foster Terrace, Dublin 3. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

A 63-year-old woman charged with the murder of a man following a stabbing at a house party in Dublin has been remanded in custody with a request for psychiatric attention.

Tatjana Talockina, a Russian-speaking Latvian national with an address at Foster Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 1, appeared before Judge Conor Fottrell on Saturday evening.

Dublin District Court heard she is charged with the murder of Nazim Amir Sultanov at her address in the early hours of January 31st last.

The deceased victim, who was in his 50s and from eastern Europe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Talockina was further charged with assault causing harm to a named woman, also at her home, on the same date.

The accused was arrested at the property on Friday and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was brought before the late court sitting, where Detective Garda Kevin Bambrick gave evidence of the arrest and charge procedure.

He told Judge Fottrell that the accused twice replied “no comment” when the two charges were put to her shortly after 4pm on Saturday at Fitzgibbon Street Garda station.

Ms Talockina could not apply for bail on Saturday, given the nature of the charge, which requires an application to be brought before the High Court. Her solicitor, Michael Hennessy, asked that she appear via video link for her next scheduled hearing on Thursday.

The solicitor asked that the remand warrant request she receive psychiatric treatment in custody, as well as physical and medical assessments, because she had sustained an injury.

Judge Fottrell acceded to those requests and also granted legal aid after noting Ms Talockina was unemployed.

Dressed in a black tracksuit, the accused sat silently throughout the brief hearing and was provided with an interpreter.

Prosecutors must complete a book of evidence and serve it on her before a return-for-trial order is granted.