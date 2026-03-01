Paul Rudd: ‘There’s an appreciation for life in Ireland’

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas star in John Carney's new film Power Ballad, the closing screening at the Dublin International Film Festival. Photographs: Getty Images

Paul Rudd has described the process of making a movie in Ireland as “a real thrill” and “a dream come true”.

Power Ballad, directed and co-written by Sing Street’s John Carney and starring Rudd and Nick Jonas, was the closing screening of the Dublin International Film Festival.

The comedy musical follows a wedding singer, Rick, played by Rudd, who crosses paths with fading boy band star Danny, played by Jonas, during a gig.

The star of Marvel’s blockbuster Ant-Man movies added that he was a “big fan of John Carney” and that the opportunity to work with the director in Ireland was “a fun and joyous experience”.

Rudd, who has ties to Ireland on his father’s side, added: “It sounds like I am sucking up, but the people are awesome here. People talk with one another and tell stories and laugh. I think there’s an appreciation for life here that is harder to find in other parts of the world.”

The actor, who has an Irish pub called Sullivan’s in the basement of his home, said that he enjoyed Irish music, culture and Guinness.

The star added that he knew Cork “fairly well”, but that he would like to explore elsewhere in the country.

“It’s been amazing working here. But the problem is you can’t just hop in your car and check out new places.”

Paul Rudd at the premiere of Power Ballad saying that he loves Ireland. Adding that "there's an appreciation for life here that is harder to find than in other parts of the world". @DublinFilmFest pic.twitter.com/NIIk06vjDg — Niamh Browne (@niamhbrownie) March 1, 2026

Director John Carney said that Rudd “is kind of a native at this stage” but that he was “definitely proud to show off Ireland” to both Rudd and Jonas.

“I like filming in Dublin because it’s close to my house and close to my bus route and I can go in to get a nice pint.”

[ Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy to join Paul Rudd at Dublin film festivalOpens in new window ]

The director explained: “I like to make film-making part of my life so I’d go in, do a scene with Nick Jonas and then go home and fill the dishwasher with my wife.”

Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas was also on the red carpet on Sunday night at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and said he “fell in love” with Dublin.

“I always think it is telling when I am shooting something, how many friends come to see me. I had tons of friends come to see me in Dublin to hang out because they all love this city so much.”

Beth Fallon plays the role of Rudd’s daughter in the film.

A transition-year student, and recently named as an Irish Times’ one to watch for 2026, Fallon said that working with Rudd and Jonas was “surreal”.

“The movie is such a beautiful movie, and [working with] them is such an added bonus”.

“It was bizarre to go into school the next day and say ‘Oh, what class do we have next?’”