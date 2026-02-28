Limerick man charged over €1.5m cocaine and cannabis seizures is refused bail

A Limerick man charged in connection with possession of drugs worth more than €1.5 million, tore up the charges against him and threw them in a toilet bowl, a court heard Saturday.

Jamie Long (26), Thomond Student Village, Ballygrennan, appeared before a special weekend sitting of Limerick District Court and was refused bail.

Gardaí told the bail hearing that, it was their belief Long was an “integral” part of an organised crime group supplying wholesale amounts of drugs into the Southern region.

Long was arrested on Wednesday at Kilbranish Drive, Woodview, Limerick, in a van containing cocaine valued at €70,000, it was heard.

In a follow up search of another van, parked at Long’s home address, gardaí allegedly found about €800,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis valued at €700,000.

Det Garda Anthony Harnett of Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit gave evidence in court of arresting and charging Long with three counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply and three counts of possession of drugs for his own use.

Harnett said Long did not reply to the charges and when he was given a copy of the charges, they were “ripped up and thrown into the toilet by him”.

Harnett said part of his objection to bail was “based upon my belief that Jamie Long will continue to commit further serious crimes, including continuing to engage in the sale and supply of wholesale distribution of controlled drugs”.

He said Long “has admitted he was under duress to store and deliver vast amounts of cocaine and cannabis in order to pay off a drug debt that is in excess of €50,000.

“The applicant has stated he is addicted to cannabis and cocaine, and if given bail it is my belief that he will undoubtedly engage in similar activity to address what is now an even greater debt due to the seizure of the (drugs).”

Harnett further alleged that Long “is an integral part of an organised crime group who are at the forefront of suppliers of controlled substances in the Limerick region and further beyond”.

Harnett said that when gardaí arrested Long, allegedly in possession of €70,000 of cocaine, they also found him in possession of a key to the second van that was parked outside his home address.

Harnett said investigating gardaí obtained a warrant to search the van, and using the key to open the van they found “11kg of cocaine, and 35kg of cannabis” valued at about €1.5 million.

“Jamie Long was interviewed on eight occasions and made admissions to being a courier and storing drugs for which he had full control of,” Harnett told the court.

Harnett told the court it was his belief that Long “will attempt to leave the jurisdiction” if granted bail.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for the accused, rejected the suggestion Long was a flight risk, and told the court his client did not a have a passport.

Judge Patricia Ryan said she was “satisfied”, on hearing the evidence provided, to refuse bail.

Long was remanded into custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link on March 3rd.