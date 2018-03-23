There is no ‘classic reaction’ to being raped, Belfast judge says

There is no “classic reaction” to being raped, the judge has told jurors in the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Today the jury of eight men and three women at Laganside Crown Court are being addressed by Judge Patricia Smyth on the relevant law in the case.

She will set out what the prosecution must have proved in order to allow them convict on any of the charges.

She will also remind them of the key points in the case and highlight the strengths and weakness of each side’s arguments. She will then restate the duties of the jury to decide the case impartially and only on the evidence presented in court.

This process is expected to take a day and a half, meaning the jury will begin its deliberations on Tuesday.

Stuart Olding is accused of orally raping the then 19-year-old Belfast student at the same time his teammate Paddy Jackson allegedly vaginally raped and sexually assaulted her.

Blane McIlroy is alleged to have then walked into the room naked and told her: “You f**ked those guys. Why not me?.”

Allegations of sexual assault can give rise to a great deal of emotion in all of us, Judge Smyth said. It is easy to be angered and have sympathy for a young girl who has been put through a trial such as this.

“These are understandable emotions but they do not assist in reaching a verdict,” she said.

“Sympathy or prejudice have no role to play in the case.”

Assumptions

She said jurors may have assumptions about what kind of person is a rapist or what a person does when they are being raped.

“There is no stereotype for a rape, or a rapist or a victim of rape or how people behave after they have been raped.”

She said it is impossible to predict how a rape victim will react afterwards. There is no classic reaction.

During a rape some people fight back and some people freeze, she said. When giving evidence witnesses can be calm or they can be distressed.

“You must not assume because she showed distress or emotion that it must be true,” she said. “Demeanour or behaviour in court is not necessarily a clue to the truth of the witnesses account.”

She told jurors to ignore anything they read in the press or on social media, particularly on Twitter. “They will not assist you.”

Judge Smyth said the morals of the people involved have no bearing on the case, even if the jurors find their sexual behaviour “distasteful.”

Referring to texts sent by the men boasting about their sexual activity, she said they may be crude or derogatory to women. She told jurors young men may use language and expressions which are common parlance among their own group but may not reflect their own views.

She said men can brag and try to impress their friends with stories about their sexual prowess but these might not reflect reality. It will be up to jurors to determine what the parties meant when they used “words, phrases or emoji symbols.”

The judge gave the jurors a document explaining the law involved in this case which she described as “complex”.

Referring to the rape charge against Mr Jackson, the judge said the prosecution must prove he penetrated her, however slight. They must also prove the complainant did not consent and that Mr Jackson did not reasonably believe she consented.

Mr Jackson has said he did not penetrate the woman with his penis.

Consent

Consent has a particular legal meaning, the judge said. “A woman consents if she agrees by choice and has the sense and capacity to agree by choice.”

Consent is different to submission. Consent can be given, even with reluctance. But when a woman is so overwhelmed by fear that she does not resist, that is not consent, she said.

The prosecution do not have to prove she fought back or that she said she did not consent.

The third ingredient in the charge, Mr Jackson’s belief as to consent, “is an entirely separate question” and relates to his state of mind at the time, the judge said. If he believed she consented and if that was a reasonable belief, the jury must acquit.

Jurors must be sure of all three elements of the charge before they can convict, she said.

Alcohol can inhibit decision making but a person can still consent if they have the capacity. It is up to jurors to decide if the woman drank so much she did not have the ability to consent.

The drunkenness of Mr Jackson has no bearing on whether he reasonably believed the woman consented, the judge said.

On the count of sexual assault against Mr Jackson, Judge Smyth said the prosecution must prove he penetrated her with his fingers, that she did not consent to this and that he did not reasonably believe she was consenting. Each element must be proved to convict.

Mr Jackson has told the jury he digitally penetrated the woman consensually.

Stuart Olding is accused of one count of oral rape. Judge Smyth said the prosecution must prove the same three elements that apply to the rape and sexual assault charges.

Forced

Mr Olding said the woman performed consensual oral sex on him. The woman alleges she was forced to do it.

On the count of exposure against Mr McIlroy, the prosecution must prove he intentionally exposed his genitals to the woman and that he intended her to see them and be “alarmed or distressed”.

Mr McIlroy says he entered the bedroom fully clothed and the woman performed consensual oral sex on him. The woman says he entered the room naked, thrust his penis at her and asked for sex before she ran out.

Unlike the rape counts, his alcohol consumption is a factor jurors must consider when deciding his intent to cause alarm or distress, the judge said. However the mere fact that he was affected by drink does not mean he is not guilty. “Drunken intent is nevertheless an intent.”

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (25), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Mr McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Mr Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.