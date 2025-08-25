Crime & Law

Police open murder inquiry after man’s body found in Newcastle, Co Down

PSNI detective says death on Slievenabrock Avenue will understandably cause ‘shock and concern within this close-knit comunity’

PSNI officers received a report on Sunday at 10.30pm that a body had been discovered. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Seanín Graham
Mon Aug 25 2025 - 10:52

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Newcastle, Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report on Sunday at 10.30pm that a body had been discovered in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of the seaside town.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Kerrie Foreman said she understood that the murder will cause “shock and concern within this close-knit community”.

“Local people will see our officers in and around the area – with cordons still in place today,” she said on Monday.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation, any dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us.”

More to follow ...

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times