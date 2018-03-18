Man (19) held after fatal stabbing in night club on St Patrick’s night

One man has died and another is recovering in hospital following a stabbing incident at a nightclub in Co Clare.

A third man (19) is being questioning at Shannon Garda station.

The incident happened at the Shannon Knights nightclub in Shannon town at around 2am on Sunday.

A man died after an altercation at the Shannon Knights Night Club. Photograph: Google Street.

Two men, believed to be from Limerick, were stabbed during the incident including a 23-year-old who died later in hospital. The second man, aged 22, is recovering in hospital from non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old was arrested soon afterwards and taken to Shannon Garda station where he was being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Emergency services were quickly alerted after the altercation including Shannon fire brigade who were requested to attend and assist gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

On arrival, emergency crews found that two men inside the premises had suffered stab wounds. A Garda who had arrived at the scene quickly carried out cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the more seriously injured man. Both men were also treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters before they were rushed to University Hospital Limerick where one was pronounced dead a short time later.

Firefighters drove the two ambulances to the hospital so that paramedics could treat the injured men. The scene was preserved overnight and remained sealed off pending completion of a forensic examination on Sunday. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

They would in particular like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night or in the early hours of today to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.