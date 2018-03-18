Have you seen Elisha? 14-year-old girl missing since last night

A 14-year-old girl has been missing in the south east since St Patrick’s Day, gardaí said on Sunday.

Officers in Clonmel, Co Tipperary are looking for help in finding Elisha Gault who was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at about 10pm on the March 17th.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí say they have no details of what she was wearing when she went missing.

“Gardaí and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” gardaí said in a statement.