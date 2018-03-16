Axe-wielding gang rob Co Meath post office

Gardaí in Navan, Co Meath are investigating an armed robbery at the post office in Athboy on Friday.

At approximately 9am, three or four men dressed in black entered the post office and threatened staff. The men demanded money and left with a sum of cash. One of the men was armed with an axe. A member of staff received minor injuries and is being treated at scene.

A car was found burning on the M3 at Junction 9 (Navan North). It is believed that this car may have been involved in the robbery.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the post office prior to the robbery or as the suspects fled the scene, or may have seen activity around the car that was found burning out on the M3, to contact Navan on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.