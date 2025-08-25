Rapper Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to assaulting police officers

US rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California on Monday. Photograph: Frederic J BROWN/POOL/AFP

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges after US police say he assaulted officers who approached the singer while he was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear.

A Los Angeles judge set bail at $75,000 (€64,538) and said the Old Town Road singer must attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Police said they believed Lil Nas X was using drugs at the time of the incident.

His attorney, Christy O’Connor, however, said the singer was not taking illegal drugs and that the episode was an aberration in his life.

The musician was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award for Old Town Road. He also earned two Grammys for the song. – Reuters