Everton sign highly rated teenager Tyler Dibling from Southampton for £42 million

Everton have completed the signing of 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton on a four-year contract.

He is David Moyes’ eighth summer signing and the deal, worth a reported £42 million, takes their spending during that period to more than £100m.

Dibling made his Southampton debut at the age of 17 in 2023 and made 33 top-flight appearances last season.

He told evertontv: “I’m buzzing to sign. I felt the club already, even before I was in the building, just from social media and from people telling me about the club.

“I’ve never been so excited to play football and I’m just ready to get going.

“I think it’s the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are close to signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea. The 27-year-old is expected to join on loan and become the third defender brought in after the club made almost £145m from the sale of two centre-halves and a left-back.

Disasi’s starts at Chelsea last season came largely in the Conference League and League Cup before he joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter window. He is able to play at centre-back or right-back and has made 44 Premier League appearances since joining Chelsea from Monaco two years ago.

Bournemouth have sold Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively this summer and brought in Bafodé Diakité and Adrien Truffert as replacements.

Chelsea have also agreed for Carney Chukwuemeka and Aarón Anselmino to join Borussia Dortmund as they continue their push to clear out fringe players. Chukwuemeka went on loan to Dortmund last February and the midfielder’s return is due to be on a permanent deal. Anselmino, a 20-year-old Argentinian defender, is poised to move on loan.