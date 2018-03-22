Judge joins businessman Declan Ganley to Denis O’Brien action

Mary Carolan

A judge has made orders joining businessman Declan Ganley to Denis O’Brien’s action alleging defamation and conspiracy against Red Flag Consulting.

Mr Ganley, who denies he was the client behind the commissioning of an allegedly defamatory dossier on the businessman, opposed the application to join him as a defendant to the case.

He said there was no actual evidence he was the client for the dossier and that was merely a belief of Mr O’Brien and former Fianna Fáil TD Colm Keaveney.

Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan today granted the application to join Mr Ganley after saying there must be some doubt whether the two-year statutory limit applied to this case.

She also permitted Mr O’Brien to amend his claim to enlarge the conspiracy claim beyond what was contained in the dossier.

Mark Harty SC, for Mr Ganley, said he wanted time to consider the option of appeal.

The judge agreed to put the matter back to April 10th when a range of issues will be addressed, including costs of the application and the making of directions to progress the case.