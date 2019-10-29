Second man arrested over ‘armed robbery’ of tourists in Dublin

A man in his late 30s remains in Garda custody on Tuesday morning in connection with the alleged armed robbery of two tourists near Guinness Storehouse last week.

The man, who was arrested on Monday, is continuing to be detained at Kevin Street Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Last Friday, Paul Heaney (35), with an address at Michael Malin House, Dublin 8, was charged with attempted robbery and robbery at Dublin District Court.

He was refused bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 30th.

Italian teacher Silvia Pantoni and one of her students had been at Long’s Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, on Monday, October 20th when they were approached by two men who appeared to have a gun.

They were part of a large group of Italian tourists who had been walking to a Luas Stop, having just left the Guinness Storehouse.