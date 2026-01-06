Inquests into ‘sad and tragic’ Newtownabbey double-murder expected in June

Mourners carry the coffin of Stacey Knell during her funeral in Belfast. Photograph: Stephen Davison

Inquests into the deaths of a man and two women in separate knife attacks in Co Antrim are expected to be held in June.

Kenneth McClean-Flanagan (26) is thought to have murdered his mother Karen McClean-Flanagan (50) and girlfriend Stacey Knell (30) in Newtownabbey in March 2021 before taking his own life.

The incident led to calls in the Northern Ireland Assembly for unified and determined action to tackle gender-based violence in Northern Ireland.

A number of preliminary hearings have been held at Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse since March 2025.

The first preliminary hearing heard a proposal by Coroner Anne-Louise Toal that an inquest into the death of Mr McClean-Flanagan should be held separately to those of his two victims.

Ms Knell’s next-of-kin, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust are all legally represented in the proceedings.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal received an update on preparations for the inquests during a brief preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Ronan Daly, counsel for the coroner, said work was ongoing on the disclosure of material from the PSNI, evidence and the consideration of a potential further witness.

Ms Toal referred to a “very sad and tragic case” and voiced her hope to list the inquests for hearing on the week commencing June 15th.

Another preliminary hearing is to take place on February 23rd. – PA