Two men arrested in Co Clare over seizure of drugs and firearm

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and illegal drugs in Co Clare.

The arrests of the men, both in their 30s, were made on Tuesday morning after searches were carried out at a number of properties in the Ennis area.

The operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in the county, gardaí said in a statement. It is also related to the seizure of a sub-machine gun, ammunition and about €125,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb on August 24th, 2018, at Sixmilebridge.

The men are being held at Ennis and Shannon Garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.