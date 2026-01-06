Non-consensual AI images on social media ‘illegal content’, Irish regulator says

Grok, which can generate images, is integrated into the social media platform X. Image: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

An official from the Irish regulator of social media platforms has said the use of artificial intelligence tools to create non-consensual images and child sexual abuse imagery falls foul of a number of laws.

John Evans, digital services commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, told RTÉ radio’s News at One that he shares the concerns of the Rape Crisis Centre over the AI tool Grok, which is integrated into the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

International focus has fallen in recent days on the public sharing of sexualised images of members of the public on X, generated by Grok.

Mr Evans said the sharing of non-consensual images and child sexual abuse material was illegal.

“What the platforms are supposed to do when they become aware of that content on their services is to take that content down and they become more aware of the content by consumers flagging it,” he said. “So this is why we would always say it’s important to flag with the service provider that you’ve seen this content.”

Mr Evans pointed out that it did not matter if such material was generated by individuals or through AI, it was still illegal to share.

“What I would be saying to people, particularly if they’re concerned about an image online that they see of themselves that they want to get down, I would encourage them to contact hotline.ie,” he said, referring to the online reporting service for illegal online content.

“Next step, I would say, is ... An Garda Síochána, because this is illegal content. To help with the regulation of this area, which we have a very important role in, I would also encourage people to make contact with our contact centre.”

Mr Evans said Coimisiún na Meán shared responsibility for regulating social media platforms with the European Commission.

“We would have responsibility for those parts of the regulation that concern how the complaints functions are working and so on,” he said. “But the European Commission has a very central role here when it comes to risk identification and risk management of their services.”

If there was a failure to mitigate that risk then they could run foul of the Digital Services Act, which could involve “very large fines”, he warned.

The sharing of non-consensual images was also covered by Coco’s Law, which tackles sharing of intimate images without consent, sometimes referred to as “revenge porn”.

“If individuals are generating or sharing that material, then it could fall foul of the law. And that’s also why we’re talking to An Garda Síochána about this.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, on his official visit to China, described the misuse of Grok as “unacceptable” and “shocking”. It was a matter that the Irish Government would continue to raise with the European Commission and with Coimisiún na Meán, he said.

The Rape Crisis Centre has called for image-generating functions such as those of Grok to be properly regulated and in some cases for them to be banned outright.

“AI and the corporations behind those AIs are complicit in these crimes if they do not have the adequate controls and AI governance frameworks in place to prevent the non-consensual sexualisation and abuse of women and children,” said Clíona Saidléar, executive director of Rape Crisis Ireland. “These ‘nudification’ functions of AI, together with other ‘nudify’ apps, seem to serve little rational purpose other than to allow predators to abuse women and children online.”

Sinéad Gibney, the Social Democrats’ spokesperson for digitalisation, called for the Irish regulator to take robust action.

“Coimisiún na Meán’s online safety code requires video-sharing platforms headquartered in Ireland to ban the uploading and sharing of harmful content, including child sex abuse material,” she said. “This code will be nothing but a paper tiger if action is not taken against companies which violate it, as X is doing now.”