Revenue inspectors seize 25,000 bottles of beer in anti-smuggling operation

Over 25,700 bottles of beer have been seized by Revenue inspectors at Dublin Port.

The haul is estimated to be worth about €165,000 and was being smuggled into the country on Wednesday.

Revenue said the consignment could have represented a loss of almost €66,000 to the exchequer.

Officers discovered the smuggled alcohol when they stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

The driver, a man in his twenties, was questioned and both the trailer and the smuggled beer were seized, Revenue said on Thursday.

The find was part of an ongoing operation targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the “shadow economy”.