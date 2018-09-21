Garda inquiring into early-morning collision between cyclist and taxi

Gardaí said they are inquiring into an early-morning road traffic incident between a car and a cyclist in Dublin.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, when a taxi hit a cyclist at around 6am on the North Strand Road.

Footage of the incident was captured by the cyclist and subsequently shared on social media.

In the video which appears to have been taken by the cyclist, a silver taxi is seen travelling close to the cyclist and stopping in front of him.

The driver appears to hit the cyclist with his car, before driving off.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are aware of a traffic incident that occurred on North Strand Road at approximately 6am on September 20th. This incident is under investigation.”

A spokesman for the Road Safety Authority said:“The RSA would never comment on individual cases and especially those that may be under investigation by An Garda Síochána.”

The National Transport Authority have been contacted for comment.