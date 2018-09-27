Cars, handbags and €145,000 seized as Cab raids target drug gang

A drug dealing gang which has been the target of the Garda’s drugs and organised crime units for over a decade has been targeted in a series of coordinated surprised raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

The operation has been targeted at the gang members and their assets, though the offices of financial and legal professionals have also been searched.

The gang is from west Dublin and like other organised crime groups it has been operating a used car business specialising in barely used luxury models.

Gardaí believe the gang members have been using the garage to conceal and launder the wealth they have derived from drug dealing.

As well as documentation and some assets, including vehicles, having been seized this morning, some €145,000 on deposit in bank accounts has been frozen and put beyond use.

One of the 14 premises searched this morning was the car dealership the gang is believed to have control over.

Car seized by CAB. Photograph: Garda Press

Watch seized by CAB. Photograph: Garda Press

Car seized by CAB. Photograph: Garda Press

Car seized by CAB. Photograph: Garda Press

Cab officers have searched accountancy and lawyers offices looking for information about the gang’s investments and assets and major transaction history.

By early morning four vehicles had been seized on suspicion they represent the proceeds of crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized an Audi A4, and VW Passat, a Mercedes C220 and a 152 Seat Leon.

An expensive Hublot watch and a number of designer handbags have been seized; the seizure of those items forms part of a new policy by Cab to target even modest assets.

While the operation was continuing in Dublin and Wicklow on Thursday, by 10am already six residential premises had been searched.

Cab officers had also searched the officers of four companies providing professional services. A further three business premises linked to the gang, as well as the car dealership, were also searched.

The operation was being carried out by Cab, assisted by the Special Crime Task, established to combat serious organised crime.

More to follow.