Garda investigation after man found unconscious in Castlebar

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station, Co Mayo. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found unconscious outside a Co Mayo pub following an assault in the early hours of Saturday. Gardaí have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was discovered at about 2.50am on Tucker Street in Castlebar. Gardaí believe there was an altercation between men who were socialising in the town on Friday night into Saturday morning.

“The injured male, aged in his 20s, was removed from the scene and taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

“The scene was preserved and an examination was carried out. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact the investigation team at Castlebar Garda station.

Anyone who was recording in the area, between 2:30am and 3:15am, including drivers with dashcam footage, is also asked to contact the investigation team at Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200.