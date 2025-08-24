Crime & Law

Garda investigation after man found unconscious in Castlebar

Suspected assault of victim (20s) occurred outside pub in early hours of Saturday

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station, Co Mayo. File photograph: Alan Betson
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station, Co Mayo. File photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Lally
Sun Aug 24 2025 - 19:04

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found unconscious outside a Co Mayo pub following an assault in the early hours of Saturday. Gardaí have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was discovered at about 2.50am on Tucker Street in Castlebar. Gardaí believe there was an altercation between men who were socialising in the town on Friday night into Saturday morning.

“The injured male, aged in his 20s, was removed from the scene and taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

“The scene was preserved and an examination was carried out. Investigations are ongoing.”

READ MORE

Cost of former CEO employment dispute at Children’s Health Ireland exceeds €160,000

‘It keeps you awake at night’: A year in the life of an Irish secondary school

‘We cannot save these trees’: The Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones, are dying

‘My friend monitors her boyfriend’s phone and eavesdrops on his therapy sessions’

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact the investigation team at Castlebar Garda station.

Anyone who was recording in the area, between 2:30am and 3:15am, including drivers with dashcam footage, is also asked to contact the investigation team at Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times