Retired District Court judge James J O’Sullivan dies

Retired District Court judge and author James J O’Sullivan has died aged 85.

The former judge, who retired in 2002, died at Portlaoise Hospital on Thursday.

A native of Portarlington, Co Offaly, he published a novel The Stiletto in 2011.

While promoting his book, Mr O’Sulliivan revealed the only copy of his first ever novel had been burned during a drinking session with his friend, the late writer Brendan Behan.

Mr O’Sullivan is survived by his wife Pauline, daughter Elsie, son James, brothers and sisters Denis, Pamela and George.

He will be buried in St Michael’s Cemetery following 11am Requiem Mass at St Micheal’s Church in Portarlington on Saturday.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick extended his sympathy to Mr O’Sullivan’s family. “He had a long career in the legal system as a solicitor and barrister and working his way up to the District Court,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.