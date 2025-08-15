Man charged over Cork burglary to apply for bail to care for elderly father

A man charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Cork on Monday has told a court he intends to apply for bail in order to care for his 85-year-old-father.

Malcolm Kelly of Coolageala, Kanturk, Co Cork was charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and assault, and with a count of criminal damage, at a sitting of Mallow District Court on Tuesday.

Both alleged offences relate to an incident at Lagan Grove in Mayfield, Cork city, at 12.40am on August 11th during which three men entered a property armed with implements. The intruders confronted the occupants before fleeing.

On Tuesday, Mr Kelly (39) was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court today for a bail application and Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) directions.

Mr Kelly addressed the court via video link today and described himself as being his father’s “carer”. He told Judge Monica Leech he was waiting on a letter from his doctor which relates to his forthcoming bail application. He spoke of his plan to apply for bail when he is next before the court in order to take care of his “very elderly 85-year-old father.”

Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were awaiting directions on the case from the DPP. Defence solicitor Diana Halloran indicated that her client was consenting to a two-week remand in the matter. Mr Kelly was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court on August 29th.

The Garda Press Office previously indicated that a man in his 30s was transferred to hospital by ambulance following the incident at Lagan Grove on Monday. A technical examination was carried out at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.