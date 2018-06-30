Masked men escape with cash box after Co Meath robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a security van robbery in Clonee, Co Meath on Friday.

The incident happened at a supermarket at 12.40pm as the security personnel were collecting cash.

A security worker was approached by two masked men, one of whom was armed with a hammer, as he left the supermarket.

He placed the cash box on the ground, which the masked men grabbed before running off.

The raiders were seen turning on to Clonee’s Main Street and then took a left into Clonee Court, where it is believed that they had a vehicle waiting.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said detectives had no details of how the pair fled the scene.

The raiders are described as being 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in in height and were wearing black scarves on their faces.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious behaviour in the Clonee area between 12pm and 1pm is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 8010600.

“We are particularly seeking dash cam footage from any vehicles that travelled in the area at that time,” a Garda spokesman added.