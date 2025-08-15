Courts

Student (20) charged with multiple counts of rape of male in Dublin

Man was 16 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse in 2021

The judge ordered that as a condition of bail, the man must not communicate with the complainant. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
The judge ordered that as a condition of bail, the man must not communicate with the complainant. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Tom Tuite
Fri Aug 15 2025 - 18:24

A 20-year-old student has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of another male in Dublin four years ago.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged 16 and a juvenile at the time of the alleged sexual abuse over a three-month period in 2021.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of rape and eight for sexual assault at a specific address in south Co Dublin. He appeared before Judge John Brennan at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Liam Conway said the young man replied “No” when each charge was put to him. The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the man would face “trial on indictment”. That means, due to the nature of some of the charges, he will be tried in the Central Criminal Court.

READ MORE

Father of girl killed in Co Mayo crash urges truck driver not to be ‘consumed by guilt’

Molly Martens crashed car while ‘out of it’ just weeks after killing Jason Corbett

Sophie Toscan du Plantier: Gardaí awaiting results of tests using advanced DNA collection

The couple on the Blasket: ‘There is no typical day here. The sea often has other ideas’

Det Garda Conway confirmed the accused was a minor when the alleged offences occurred and there was no objection to bail provided he obeyed a series of conditions.

Judge Brennan ordered him to provide gardaí with a contact phone number, remain contactable at all times, notify them of any address change, sign on at a north Dublin Garda station and surrender his passport. Furthermore, he told the man that it was a condition of bail that he must not communicate with the complainant, directly or indirectly, including by social media.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave consulted with the accused who did not address the court, before telling the judge his client consented to those terms.

Judge Brennan warned there would be consequences for breaching the terms and the barrister stressed that he would explain that to his client, who has yet indicate a plea.

Bail was set at €750 and he was ordered to appear at the Children’s Court in September to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was a student, on social welfare and unemployed.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter