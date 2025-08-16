Russian politicians hail Trump-Putin summit as a victory for Moscow and its narrative on Ukraine war

Senior Russian politicians have hailed the summit in Alaska between their president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump as a win for Moscow and its narrative around the war in Ukraine.

“The meeting in Alaska confirmed Russia’s desire for peace, long-term and fair,” said Andrei Klishas, a senior member of Mr Putin’s United Russia party.

He portrayed the summit as a coup for Russia and a loss for Ukraine and its European allies, who have been pushing for an unconditional ceasefire.

“The tasks of the SMO will be accomplished either by military or diplomatic means,” Mr Klishas wrote, using the acronym for Special Military Operation, the Kremlin’s term for the war.

“A new architecture for European and international security is on the agenda, and everyone must accept it.”

The highly-anticipated summit on Friday in Anchorage yielded no agreement to resolve or pause the conflict, now in its fourth year, although Mr Putin and Mr Trump described the talks as productive.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president known for his hawkish views, said the summit proved that it was possible to hold talks without conditions – as Moscow has insisted – while the fighting in Ukraine rages on.

Russia’s flagship Channel One morning state news bulletin on Saturday stressed the pageantry around the summit, its global profile, and the warm welcome extended to Mr Putin, who had been ostracised by western leaders since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The Red carpet, handshakes and footage and photographs that are in all global publications and TV channels,” it said, saying it was the first time Mr Trump had met a visiting leader off their plane at the airport.

Its correspondent in Alaska said the two leaders had obviously agreed about a lot of things, but did not say what those things were.

“The very fact of the meeting in Alaska, its tone, and its outcome represent a significant and joint success for both presidents, each of whom made a tremendous personal contribution to achieving the best possible result at this time,” Konstantin Kosachyov, a chair of the foreign affairs committee of Russia’s upper house of parliament, wrote on Telegram.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained close ties with Mr Putin since the war began and blocked some EU efforts to provide aid to Ukraine, said the world is a safer place following the meeting in Alaska.

“For years, we have watched the two largest nuclear powers eliminate the framework of their co-operation and send messages to each other,” he said in a Facebook post. “It’s over now. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday.”

Czech defence minister Jana Cernochova said the meeting highlighted that Mr Putin is not looking for peace and wants to weaken western unity.

“The Trump-Putin talks in Alaska did not bring significant progress toward ending the war in Ukraine, but they confirmed that Putin is not seeking peace, but rather an opportunity to weaken western unity and spread his propaganda,” she wrote on X, adding that the West must continue supporting Ukraine.

Norway’s foreign minister said Russia must face more pressure over the war in Ukraine.

“We must continue to put pressure on Russia, and even increase it, to give the clear signal to Russia that it must pay the price (for its invasion),” Espen Barth Eide told reporters in Oslo. - Reu–ers

