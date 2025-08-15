Lorry driver held over North’s largest ever cocaine seizure terminally ill, court hears

The cocaine had been concealed underneath a metal floor of the trailer. Photograph: iStock

A lorry driver being held over the largest ever seizure of cocaine in Northern Ireland is terminally ill, a court has heard.

Lawyers for Giorgio Panchukov (55) argued that the case against him should be fast-tracked due to the state of his health.

The Bulgarian national was arrested after 185kg of drugs with an estimated street value of £18.5 million (€21.45m) were seized at Belfast Port on May 19th.

National Crime Agency officers allegedly discovered the consignment stashed in a container area of Mr Panchukov’s lorry as he was set to board a ferry bound for Scotland. The court heard the cocaine had been concealed underneath a metal floor of the trailer.

Mr Panchukov, with an address in the Bulgarian city of Burgas, has been charged with aiding and abetting the importation of class A drugs. He faces further counts of possessing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

None of the illicit haul was found in the cab area of the accused’s truck and he denies knowing anything about the drugs.

Mr Panchukov has remained in custody since his arrest because no suitable accommodation is currently available.

But during a further hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, his legal team argued that a decision should now be taken on whether to prosecute him on the evidence because of his health.

Barrister Sean O’Hare said: “He has a terminal illness, his family are in Bulgaria and it is virtually impossible to get medical information.”

Mr Panchukov did not seek bail and was remanded in continuing custody until next month, when a further update will be provided.