Penalty for parking in disabled bay without a permit is doubled

The fixed charge for motorists who park in spaces for disabled drivers without displaying a valid permit has almost doubled.

Announcing the move on Monday, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: “In response to the selfish and thoughtless behaviour of certain motorists who think it is alright to park in a disabled bay without a permit, thereby depriving disabled drivers of safe, convenient access to parking spaces reserved for them, I have decided that the fixed charge should be increased from €80 to €150.

“I hope that this increased charge will encourage able-bodied motorists to refrain from taking parking spaces reserved for those who need them.”

The new charge came into effect on March 1st.

If the charge is not paid within 28 days, the penalty rises to €225, to be paid within the following 28 days.