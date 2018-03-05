Eleven people arrested in Munster child abuse inquiry

Eleven people have been arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry as part of a Garda investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Six women and five men, with ages ranging from 20s to 70s, were arrested on Monday, March 8th and are currently being detained at various Garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare.

The 11 women and men were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children in the Newcastle West Garda district in Limerick and are being held under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The arrests were made by gardaí from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street, Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.