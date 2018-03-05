Man charged with murder over Fermanagh fire deaths

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering four people, including a toddler, in last week’s fatal house fire in Co. Fermanagh.

Daniel Sebastian Allen of 57 Molly Road in Derrylin is accused of four counts of murder on February 27th this year.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court was told this morning that the victims are currently unidentified.

The accused faces a further charge on the same date of arson with intent to endanger life on the same property, belonging to Thomas Fee.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and in handcuffs, Mr Allen stood as the charges were read out in court during the brief hearing. When asked if he understood the charges against him, he replied: “Yes”.

Detective Inspector Brian Maxwell said he could connect the accused with the charges before the court. Defence solicitor Gary Black said no application for bail was being made.

District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded the accused in custody. He will appear in court again via video-link on Monday, March 26th.

On Saturday police were granted an additional 36 hours, by a court, to question Mr Allen after he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was detained by police at the scene of last week’s early morning fire in the rural bungalow and had been under police guard in hospital before being moved into custody for questioning.

Last Tuesday morning’s fire is understood to have claimed the lives of three generations of the same family.

The landlord of the property, Mr Fee, has publicly named the victims as Crystal Gossett (44), her children Diane (19) and Edward (16), as well as Diane’s young daughter, who is believed to have been aged under two.

The family were originally from Doncaster in England but had previously lived in Tralee in Kerry before moving to Fermanagh around 12 months ago.

Investigations into the fire are continuing and post mortem examinations will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved.

Police are still appealing for people with any information about the residents of the property to get in touch.