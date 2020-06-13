Man to appear in court following stabbing incident in Darndale

A man in his 20s arrested following a stabbing incident in Dublin is due to appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at a house in the Darndale area of Dublin 17 at about 7.30am on Saturday.

A man and a woman, aged in their 40s and 50s respectively, both received stab wounds and were taken to Beaumont Hospital. The man’s condition is described as stable and the woman’s injuries are understood to be not life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was being held Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said the man remained in custody on Sunday. He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am on Monday to face charges in connection with the investigation.