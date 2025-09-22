Seven in 10 earners now priced out of property market, conference hears

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The State’s ongoing housing woes were to the fore of several debates in Wexford over the weekend where the Dublin Economics Workshop held its annual policy conference.

The chair of the Land Development Agency (LDA) Cormac O’Rourke noted that how up to 70 per cent of income earners in the Republic were effectively priced out of the housing market in terms of both rents and house prices. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman also addressed the conference on what went wrong for the Greens at the last election and how he plans to change the party’s election fortunes.

Ireland is not the only country to run into trouble when it comes to the delivery of big infrastructural projects. Applying the metrics of economic geographer Prof Bent Flyvbjerg, Ireland is far from being a standout failure on megaprojects, writes Kevin O’Sullivan.

In her column, Financial Times journalist Emma Jacobs considers the popular of workplace dramas. The intensification of this TV trend reflects a culture grappling with work.

In his stocktake column, Proinsias O’Mahony assesses BYD’s European breakthrough. The Chinese car maker’s overseas sales more than doubled in the first half of 2025, overtaking Tesla in Europe for the first time.

In his weekly Q&A column, deputy business editor Dominic Coyle deals with a question about how to sort out shares left to a reader in a will. He notes executors cannot sell shares in an estate until the names are changed and this can be cumbersome depending on where the company is based.

John Foster was effectively Ireland’s first modern minister for finance, serving in this role from 1777 to 1811. In his column, economist John FitzGerald considers his impact and wonders if the current minister will enjoy the same longevity.

