Maureen Dowd: `Robert Redford called. He’s at the same number as last night’ the note said

Robert Redford was an American star of the sort that no longer exists. Photograph: Vera Anderson/WireImage

In 1986, my most prized possession was a little pink phone message slip written by a hotel clerk.

“Miss Dowd,” it read, “Robert Redford called. He’s at the same number as last night.”

I’d never met Redford, but that piece of paper was a magic portal to all kinds of pink-cloud fantasies. I stuck it up on my cubicle in the Washington bureau of the New York Times and gazed at it whenever I needed a lift.

Then, one night, the bureau chief went on a crazed cleaning campaign and sent a crew in to throw out every stray piece of paper around our desks.

I came in the next morning and my beloved message was gone.

I had called Redford to interview him for a Times Magazine profile on Paul Newman. Often, movie stars won’t talk about other movie stars (it’s not about them!); Joanne Woodward wouldn’t even talk to me about her husband for that piece.

But Redford was happy to talk about his pal. When I heard that famous voice on the phone, I said: “Wait a minute, let me get a pen and pencil. I mean, a pen and pen. No, a pen and paper.”

He just laughed, accustomed to women getting flustered.

I heard from someone on his team about seven years later. Redford wanted to offer me a role in a movie he was directing called Quiz Show. It was just one line – “Excuse me, are you the son?” – uttered by a woman who’s at a book party trying to chat up Ralph Fiennes’s Charles Van Doren, the fraudulent quiz whizz and son of the renowned Shakespearean scholar Mark Van Doren.

I wrote Redford a note, explaining that I was too shy to act in a glossy movie. I couldn’t even muster the nerve to do TV as myself.

He sent a handwritten letter back, telling me that being shy was not a good excuse and that he was shy and you had to push past that and take risks. It was a charming letter – and I vowed to take his advice in the future.

Years later, I got to know Redford over friendly lunches and dinners and interviews for the Times and at Harvard’s Kennedy School. And that rarest of things happened: he was everything you hoped he would be. I had the same experience when I spent that week interviewing Newman.

Both men were elusive, private, funny, generous and self-deprecating. They both liked painting and writing poetry. (Newman’s poetry – and humour – was goofier.) And they both struggled with the sex symbol role.

[ Paul Newman: ‘He was kind of like a big kid himself. He just loved to play,’ daughter saysOpens in new window ]

“To work as hard as I’ve worked to accomplish anything and then have some yo-yo come up and say, ‘Take off those dark glasses and let’s have a look at those blue eyes’ is really discouraging,” Newman told me, adding: “Usually, I just say, ‘I would take off my sunglasses, madam, but my pants would fall down.’” What if his eyes turned brown, he wondered ruefully, and he died a failure?

Robert Redford (left) as Sundance Kid and Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy in the 1969 western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Photograph: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Redford chafed at the chatter about his blond locks. At first, he told me, it felt great when he became a top Hollywood hunk with Butch Cassidy and The Way We Were. But then the constant references to his looks and some “out of whack” fan run-ins made it “exhausting”. He felt like he was being put in a cage and wanted to protest, “No, I’m an actor.”

When I talked to him for his solitary and horrific sailboat yarn, All Is Lost, in 2013, about ageing on-screen and whether it became harder to do close-ups, he replied: “Well, let’s get something straight. I don’t see myself as beautiful. I was a kid who was freckle-faced, and they used to call me ‘hay head’.”

When Redford got kicked out of college in Colorado and lost his baseball scholarship for carousing too much, he went to be an underfed bohemian in Europe, trying his hand at painting. He wore a beret and stripy T-shirt but failed to impress French girls, who thought he was too ignorant about politics.

[ The night Robert Redford met Dickie Rock, and other moments from a Hollywood giant’s lifeOpens in new window ]

While being gorgeous can propel your career – can we agree that Newman and Redford were the most charismatic screen couple ever? – there is also a penalty. It’s as though you can’t have too much. Many in Hollywood were slow to realise what wonderful actors the two men were. Despite a string of indelible performances, Newman did not win a best actor Oscar until 1987, for The Color of Money. And Redford, an iconic American star of the sort that no longer exists, never won an Oscar for acting.

They both kept Hollywood at arm’s length, disdaining the superficiality, which didn’t endear them to Tinseltown. Newman lived on the east coast and Redford conjured Sundance, creating a film lab and festival that transformed the movie industry and produced many great talents. (He was appalled when it got so popular that Paris Hilton showed up.)

The two friends with the raffish all-American smiles and sporting lives radiated cool and glamour, as though – to paraphrase The Way We Were – things came too easily to them.

But their self-images were different. Newman, the son of a Cleveland sporting-goods store owner, said he thought of himself as a terrier with a bone, always working to make his acting more distilled. Redford, who grew up feeling economically insecure and suffered a bout of polio when he was 11, told me he thought of himself as climbing the hill, Sisyphus-style, never “standing at the top.” He quoted a favourite TS Eliot line: “There is only the trying. The rest is not our business.”

Both men could be uncomfortable in their skins, filled with self-doubt, haunted by family traumas. Newman lost a son and Redford lost two.

And yet, over several decades, they helped define American culture with their riveting portrayals of morally ambiguous characters.

“I was not interested in the red, white and blue part of America,” Redford told NPR’s Terry Gross. “I was interested in the grey part where complexity lies.”

Off the screen, both stars set an example – rare in our selfish, vulgar, grasping era – for how to help others and how to be politically involved in meaningful ways.

Newman founded a camp for kids with serious illnesses, and sold salad dressing and popcorn to fund that effort. Redford, an LA County native, worked at Yosemite National Park as a teenager and became besotted by nature; he had a lifelong passion for saving the planet.

Redford made Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men to show the importance of rooting out truth and exposing corruption, and he made The Candidate to show the perils of image over substance in politics. It was intended to be a warning but became a blueprint.

[ Robert Redford: Not at all the president's manOpens in new window ]

Mort Sahl memorably observed that, despite Redford’s reputation as a ladies’ man on-screen, his true romantic obsession was his country: “America is the Girl”.

In a lecture in Washington in 2003, Redford presciently warned against the encroachment on freedom of expression: “Current political trends are toward power being in the hands of a very few people for the benefit of a very few people, and I see the threat of restrictions on all sorts of things, of the unravelling of constitutional rights, being able to be slid through under a lot of patriotic slogans.”

The last time I interviewed him, over coffee in the deserted Owl Bar at Sundance one morning in 2013, I asked about mortality. He had, after all, played Death on The Twilight Zone at the start of his career.

“It’s all part of the deal,” he said with that Redford grin. – The New York Times