Facebook posts about Jim Gavin removed for violating standards

Facebook owner Meta has removed a number of posts about Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin for violating its standards.

The tech giant is also understood to be investigating other pieces of content.

The removed posts are understood to have been in violation of its community standards. It is expected that any further posts it identifies as being in breach will also be removed.

It comes amid significant disquiet in Fianna Fáil over the proliferation of false information about its candidate on social media platforms.

The party was said on Sunday to be considering writing to challenge the social media firms over posts, although its press office did not respond to comment requests. Fianna Fáil figures indicated its belief that the circulation of the inaccurate information was unacceptable.

Meta has a process in place for individuals to report illegal content. It comes amid a renewed focus on the anonymous circulation of information about political figures online, after Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy drew attention to the issue last week.

Meanwhile, Maria Steen will on Monday be asked to privately divulge the names of all Oireachtas members backing her presidential bid to Independent Ireland as it considers giving her its four votes, the party’s leader Michael Collins has said.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who has been attempting to marshall support for Ms Steen’s candidacy, said he expected there would be up to 18 ready to sign her nomination papers on Monday. She needs 20.

However, she only has the publicly declared support of 10 Oireachtas members, with Mr Tóibín saying others have preferred to remain anonymous. The four Independent Ireland TDs would be included in the notional tally of 18.

A procedural issue has emerged regarding Independent candidate Gareth Sheridan’s plan to seek the nomination of Louth County Council on Monday. He needs nominations from two more councils in addition to the two he has secured.

He will travel to Meath and Offaly county councils on Monday, but his plan to address Louth County Council, which could prove crucial, has hit a speed bump after documentation was not received on time.

Mr Sheridan’s camp indicated he still intended to address the meeting and that the matter was a technical glitch it believed would be ironed out.

It comes after Sinn Féin agreed over the weekend to support Independent TD Catherine Connolly’s bid to become president.

The party said it would row in behind other left wing parties Labour, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit in supporting Ms Connolly.