Government quietly donates air defence systems to Ukraine

The Government made an unpublicised donation of air defence systems to Ukraine earlier this year on request from Kyiv.

The transfer consisted of radar systems designed to link up with Swedish-made missile launchers. In line with Ireland’s policy of only donating non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, the missile launcher parts themselves were not donated.

However, around the time of the donation Sweden donated the missile launchers components to help counter Russian drone and cruise missile attacks.

In July last year, the Department of Defence published details of “Operation Carousel” which involved the donation of 30 former Defence Forces’ vehicles including trucks, ambulances and buses.

[ Nato accuses Russia of ‘reckless behaviour’ after fighters breached Estonian airspaceOpens in new window ]

This week, the Department announced the completion of “Operational Carousel 3” which saw the transfer of another 34 Defence Forces vehicles to Poland for onward transport to Ukraine Armed Forces.

These consisted of additional ambulances and transport vehicles as well as three Irish-made Reacher bomb disposal robots which were donated to aid demining efforts.

It has now emerged that another donation, termed “Operational Carousel 2″ took place earlier this year which included the transfer of the radar systems.

Soldiers from the Defence Forces’ Transport and Artillery Corps oversaw the transfer of at least three Saab Giraffe Mark IV radar systems, along with the armoured, all-terrain BV206 vehicles needed to transport them.

A Defence Forces artillery team accompanied the equipment to provide training to their Ukrainian counterparts in its operation.

Ireland acquired seven of the Giraffe systems almost twenty years ago in response to a need to protect visiting dignitaries and summit meetings from possible airborne terrorist attacks.

They are intended to link up to the Saab RBS70 ground-to-air missile launchers and are capable of tracking up to 20 missiles, aircraft and drones at once. They can also be used independently.

The Department of Defence confirmed it is not donating any of Defence Forces’ RBS70 launchers. However, last February the Swedish government announced it is donating over €100 million worth of air defence equipment including RBS70 launchers.

Military sources say it his highly likely the Irish equipment is being paired with these weapons.

The Irish donation, which also included a Rosenbauer fire tender previously used by the Air Corps, came “after the Ukrainian Armed Forces had confirmed their interest in them,” a department spokesman said in response to queries.

He said that “consistent with our position of contributing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine”, the associated air missile system were not included.

The air defence systems are typically used in a defensive role and have been extensively deployed in Ukraine to protect civilian areas from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Nevertheless, the donation is the closest the Irish Government has come to providing weapons of war to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal invasion.

Other donations to date have comprised body armour, medical equipment and rations as well as armoured demining vehicles.

The Defence Forces still retains some of the air defence capabilities, although these are minimal and short-range in nature.

Sources said it was determined that Ireland needed to keep at least some of its radar and missile systems before assuming the EU presidency in 2026 which will see the State hosting dozens of high level meetings over a six-month period.

These will require “point defence” missile systems to protect against potential airborne threats.

The Defence Forces’ is acquiring new ground-based air defence and counter drone systems which will expand such capabilities. However, it is highly unlikely these will be ready in time for the presidency which begins in July 2026.