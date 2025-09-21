English tourist in hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar

This is the second serious incident involving an English tourist in Temple Bar in the last month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

An English tourist is in hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar on Saturday night.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to St James’s Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a premises where the alleged assault took place on Saturday night at approximately 11.15pm.

A man, also in his 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being detained at a Dublin Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.

It is the second serious incident involving an English tourist in Temple Bar in the last month. A man was left in a coma following an assault on Thursday, August 21st.

A man has been charged in connection with that attack.