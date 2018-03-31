Man due in court over €2.5m drugs find at Dublin Port

A man is to appear in court on Monday charged after the discovery of an estimated €2.5 million worth of drugs at Dublin Port.

The 55-year-old non-national was arrested as part of a joint operation between gardaí and customs officials.

He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station and later charged.

He will appear at a special sitting of the Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

Gardaí said in a statement the seizure was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.

The joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau on Saturday morning.

During the operation, a truck was stopped and searched. A significant quantity of cocaine, heroin and ketamine was seized. Investigations are continuing.