Bill Kenneally remanded on 99 charges of assault

A former sports coach has been remanded on continuing bail after he was served with a book of evidence in relation to 99 counts of indecent and sexual assault against three teenage boys in Waterford more than 20 years ago.

Bill Kenneally (67) of Laragh, Summerville Avenue in Waterford was in Waterford District Court on Tuesday for his second appearance in relation to the 99 charges which were first brought against him by investigating gardaí last month.

Det Sgt Siobhan Keating told the court gardai were withdrawing one of the charges against Mr Kenneally but she said she had charged him with a new offence this morning and he made no reply to the charge when he was put to him after caution.

Det Sgt Keating confirmed that she had served the book of evidence on Mr Kenneally in relation to all 99 charges but defence solicitor, Pat Newell asked Judge Kevin Staunton not to return Mr Kenneally for trial immediately to the next sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

He explained Mr Kenneally would need an opportunity to consult on a frequent basis with a solicitor and a Dublin-based solicitor would be more suitable given certain circumstances, and the likelihood was a trial would be held in Dublin, before applying for a four-week adjournment.

Insp Murt Whelan said the Waterford State Solicitor had advised the matter should be sent forward to Waterford Circuit Criminal Court on April 10th but he had no objection to Mr Newell’s application for a four-week adjournment.

The judge granted Mr Newell’s application and remanded Mr Kenneally on continuing bail on his own bond of €1,000 to April 24th when it is expected an application will be made to have Mr Kenneally returned for trial on indictment.