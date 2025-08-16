Premier League to investigate after Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo reports racist abuse in Anfield opener

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

The Premier League is to launch a full investigation after Friday night’s curtain-raiser between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield was briefly halted when visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and spoke with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his Bournemouth counterpart Andoni Iraola before the respective captains, Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith, were called over to the dugouts.

It is understood police officers went into the referee’s room at half-time, while an anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd.

A Premier League statement read: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Semenyo later shared a racist message he had received on his Instagram account, accompanied by the message: “When will it stop.”

Match referee Anthony Taylor speaks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola after Antoine Semenyo reported the incident. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Instagram’s parent company Meta is understood to be investigating the matter and taking action against the offending comments and accounts.

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man was removed from the ground and an investigation is under way after his identity was confirmed.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the game, said: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

The incident comes two days after Tottenham’s Mathys Tel received racist abuse online after missing a penalty in his side’s Uefa Super Cup win against Paris St Germain.

The FA said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo, adding it would ensure “appropriate action” is taken.

A statement from the association read: “We are very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd, which was reported to the match officials during the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Antoine Semenyo scores his second goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

After the incident, Semenyo scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down before Liverpool went on to win 4-2.

Cherries’ captain Smith told Sky Sports News after: “It shouldn’t be happening. I don’t know how Ant’s played on, to be honest, and come up with those goals. It’s totally unacceptable.

“Something needs to be done. Taking the knee isn’t having an effect. We’re supporting him and hopefully he’ll be OK.

“I wanted him to react because that’s what I would have done, but this shows what type of man he is ... to come up with those goals showed the type of guy he is.

“To be fair the Liverpool players were very supportive as well towards Antoine and the rest of the team. It was handled in the right way but so angry.

“I don’t know what else we can do. No one’s getting it. I don’t know what to say any more. I just feel for Ant. Shocking.”

Liverpool issued a statement which read: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”