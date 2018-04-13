Man arrested after truck driver dies at Rosslare Europort

A man in his fifties has been arrested after a truck driver was found dead at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating the matter but it is understood a fight broke out between two truck drivers at the port at about 7pm, after which both climbed back inside their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers drove away, while the other truck remained stationary. When another individual went to investigate, the driver was discovered dead inside, and the alarm was raised.

Paramedics attended and attempted to revive the man, who was in his fifties, but he was later declared dead at the scene.

A statement from the Garda said “an assault” had occurred between two men at approximately 7pm in the Europort compound.

“One male in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male, also in his 50s, was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation.”

The man is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and specialist gardaí are at the scene.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place on Saturday, which will determine the course of the investigation.

Rosslare Europort is located at Rosslare harbour. It handles passenger and freight ferries to and from Wales and France.