Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Kildare

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Kildare town on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 1.35pm on the Curragh Road.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and the body of the man has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

The scene was subject to a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.