Man who died at Tayto plant was a married father-of-two from Co Meath

Michael Herron, who died in an incident at the Tayto plant in Co Meath. Photograph: RIP.ie
Colm Keena
Wed Nov 26 2025 - 18:521 MIN READ

The man who died in an incident at the Tayto plant in Ashbourne, Co Meath, was a married father of two from Duleek, Co Meath.

Michael (Mickey) Herron (60) was an employee of an independent potato supplier and died after a fatal incident at the large Tayto plant on Tuesday morning.

Mr Herron is “sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Ann, son Dylan, daughter Sophie, brothers Jim and Garret, sisters Martina and Nicola, mother-in-law Nan Cudden, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends,” his death notice said on Rip.ie.

The Health and Safety Authority has said it is aware of the incident and is conducting an investigation.

On Tuesday, Tayto said it was working closely with all parties including the Health & Safety Authority.

“The safety and wellbeing of all who attend on our site is our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting any investigations into [the] tragic incident,” it said.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to allow people lend support to Mr Herron’s family.

“Let’s surround the Herrons with the support they need and show them they’re not alone,” says a message on the page, which had raised €5,794 by Wednesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

