Edward Malone faced allegations including one of supplying high-tech medication without prescription.

A fitness-to-practise committee of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) has found a pharmacist guilty of professional misconduct and poor performance.

The inquiry heard allegations against Edward Malone, supervising and superintendent pharmacist at Lalor’s CarePlus Pharmacy on Collins Avenue West in Donnycarney, Dublin 9, while he was the supervising pharmacist in Tinahely Pharmacy in Co Wicklow and while he was superintendent pharmacist at Lalor’s Pharmacy, both in 2015.

The inquiry by the regulatory body for pharmacists in Ireland was also hearing claims against Caveator Limited, the owner of Lalor’s Pharmacy.

On the second day of the inquiry on Wednesday, the committee continued to hear evidence from PSI officer Amanda Nevin regarding investigations into the actions of Mr Malone while working at both pharmacies.

It was claimed that between May 12th and July 30th, 2015, Mr Malone added one or more items in handwriting to a prescription that were either not prescribed or authorised to be prescribed at Tinahely Pharmacy on Dwyer Square in Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

It was further alleged that payment from the primary care HSE reimbursement service (PCRS) for these items was claimed and received.

Ms Nevin also gave evidence as to prescribable high-tech medication, which is for specific patient treatments and is paid for directly by the PCRS and which are normally prescribed by a consultant.

However, these can also be prescribed by a GP in accordance with PSI guidance.

It was alleged Mr Malone supplied these products without having a valid prescription and contrary to the PSI scheme.

Brian Gageby, for the registration authority, said his client suggested cancellation of Mr Malone’s registration would be appropriate and that he would not be eligible to reapply for registration for five years.

Ronan Kennedy SC, for Mr Malone, said his client had no objection to such a sanction.

Mr Gageby also said a number of conditions should be applied to the registration of Lalor’s Pharmacy such that Mr Malone would have no involvement in the running or management of that pharmacy.

The committee did not consider matters of sanction at the hearing on Wednesday.

A report will be forwarded to the Council of the PSI, which will decide on a sanction regarding Mr Malone and Caveator Limited.